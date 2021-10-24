Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

