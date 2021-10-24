Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,965 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 268.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

