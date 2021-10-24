Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 88 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $306.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $229.86 and a 1-year high of $321.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.13 and its 200 day moving average is $295.64.

