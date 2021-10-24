Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 132.93 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SPSC. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

