Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 13,560 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 286,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 575,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5,371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 615,126 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

