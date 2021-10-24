Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,801 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average is $236.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

