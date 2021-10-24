Stifel Financial Corp Sells 43,587 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,587 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.