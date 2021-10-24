Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,014 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

NYSE PKG opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.97. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

