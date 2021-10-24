Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.86

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.86 and last traded at $76.47, with a volume of 1914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 143.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

