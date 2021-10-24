Stifel Nicolaus Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $304.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

IQV stock opened at $256.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

