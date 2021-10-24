Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Jones Lang LaSalle Call Options (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,045 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,694% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $263.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $101.39 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.