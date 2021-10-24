Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Jones Lang LaSalle Call Options (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,045 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,694% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $263.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $101.39 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after buying an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

