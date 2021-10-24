StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.53

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.53 and last traded at $70.53, with a volume of 184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,899 shares of company stock worth $2,500,367. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

