Stratos Reaches Market Cap of $20.33 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, Stratos has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002379 BTC on exchanges. Stratos has a market cap of $20.33 million and $1.01 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,957.11 or 1.00027259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.42 or 0.06654712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021481 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,022,331 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

