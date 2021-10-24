Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $125,404,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,810,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

