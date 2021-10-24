SuperFarm Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42.28 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $82.84 million and approximately $42.28 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

