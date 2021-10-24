Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $75.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,308.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 389,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.