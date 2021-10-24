Susquehanna Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $75.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,308.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 389,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

