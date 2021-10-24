Susquehanna Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $590.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $690.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $556.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

