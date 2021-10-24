Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 38,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.