Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 73,795 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,795 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

