Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 9,904 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

PPA opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

