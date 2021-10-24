Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.28% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TZPS. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.