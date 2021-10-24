Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

