Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is Pinz Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up 2.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $83,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

