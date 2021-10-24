Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $321.12 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

