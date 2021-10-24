Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.71. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.