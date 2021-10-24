Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TVE. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$3.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.