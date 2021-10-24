Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,982 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $39,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TARO opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 0.93. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

