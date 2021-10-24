Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $652.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $91,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 227.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

