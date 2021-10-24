TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,904,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 186,244 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of TE Connectivity worth $392,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Shares of TEL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.