Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.34

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $13.83. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 226,797 shares trading hands.
TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131,480 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
Featured Article: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.