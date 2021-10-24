Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.34

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $13.83. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 226,797 shares trading hands.

TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 131,480 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.