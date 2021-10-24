Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENBL opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

