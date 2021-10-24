Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $377,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,986. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after acquiring an additional 812,526 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after acquiring an additional 782,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Telos by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 165,296 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

