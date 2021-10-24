Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TS stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

