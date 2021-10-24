Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

TS opened at $23.06 on Friday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

