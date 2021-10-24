Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $95.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.50% from the stock’s current price.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of THC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

