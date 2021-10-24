TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$121.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.59.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$146.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.66. The company has a market cap of C$13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$58.27 and a 12-month high of C$146.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$597,065,062.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

