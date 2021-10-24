The Aaron’s (AAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Aaron’s to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AAN opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.99 million and a PE ratio of 10.03. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

