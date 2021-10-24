The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of The Aaron’s worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $30.30 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $989.99 million and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

