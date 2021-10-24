The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,229.80 ($68.33).

BKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LON BKG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,248 ($55.50). The company had a trading volume of 337,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,019. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,604.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,828.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were given a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

