The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.