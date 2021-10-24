The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $525.64 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $493.05 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $555.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.96. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

