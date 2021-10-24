The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $965.00 to $935.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as low as $494.05 and last traded at $508.59, with a volume of 1594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $517.22.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

