The ChampCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $367,430.00 (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, The ChampCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $367,430.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.00479903 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001196 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.67 or 0.00977717 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

Buying and Selling The ChampCoin

