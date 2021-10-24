The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 159.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $20.35 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $482.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

