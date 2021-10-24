The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.25 ($159.12).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €121.28 ($142.68) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €129.20 ($152.00).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.