The Graph (GRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $4.38 billion and approximately $224.67 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00203110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00100577 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

