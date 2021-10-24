The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591,188 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The Hackett Group worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

