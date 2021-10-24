The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.16

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 53250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

