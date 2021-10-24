The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. 1,850,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 200,433 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.