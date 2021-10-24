The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,089 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of SPNS opened at $34.03 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

